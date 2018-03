Good News, March 19: Portage Lakes Career Center students win auto skills competition

2 / 4

Representatives of Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar present a check for $23,317.42 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, on March 2. The funds were raised at 36 Applebees restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio during the month of January, where customers were able to purchase restaurant pinups, which were signed and displayed in the restaurant symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.