Good News, March 5: University of Akron Women’s Committee celebrates 70th anniversary

The University of Akron Women's Committee is celebrating 70 years of helping our university and its students. The officers (from left) Joyce Shorter, Brenda Murphy, Jackie Horton, president Bernie Antonio, Diane Kelley and Rosemary Cannon. (University of Akron Women's Commitee)

St. Mary School has, once again, won top honors, in the River Valley, Keep Akron Beautiful Recycling Contest. Student council members work tirelessly to collect paper to recycle. St. Mary School student council members: Bransin McGinnis, Zanaya Gordon, Cameron Lee, Rhiver Robinson, Janae Gwen, Brionna Eldridge, Kamorah Robinson, Jaicee Wallace, Kalira Pryer with principal Patricia Nugent (St. Mary School)

St. Mary School has, once again, won top honors, in the River Valley, Keep Akron Beautiful Recycling Contest. Student council members work tirelessly to collect paper to recycle. Accepting the $500 check from Janet Swizler of River Valley Recycling (right) is Bransin McGinnis, student council president. (St. Mary School)

The International Soap Box Derby has received a grant from Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation to purchase a six-passenger golf cart for the 2018 events season. This golf cart will be used to help shuttle individuals or small groups of mobility-challenged guests from parking areas and shuttle stops. (courtesy International Soap Box Derby)

Samantha Williams, a sixth grade students from Chapel Hill Christian School (left) is handing a packet of school supplies to Norma Ché, who attends the San Marcos School. Samantha's classmates, Benjamin Meybaum and Marilyn Caal look on in the background. (Chapel Hill Christian School)

