Jackson basketball coaches dealing with aftermath of shooting at middle school: ‘It is a different world out there,’ coach Tim Debevec says

Jackson varsity assistant coach Teal Harvey (left) listens as varsity head coach Tim Debevec talks with him during the JV game between Ellet and Jackson Wednesday at Jackson High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Jackson varsity assistant coach Teal Harvey (left) looks on as varsity head coach Tim Debevec (center) greets his player Hatden Junker during the JV game between Ellet and Jackson Wednesday at Jackson High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Tim Rogers

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.