Jurors find Streetsboro man guilty of murder in shooting death of Akron man after dirt-bike dispute

William Knight enters the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien for a hearing leading up to his murder trial Aug. 30, 2017. Knight shot and killed Keith Johnson, 24, as he attempted to flee the scene on a dirt bike Knight's family claimed was stolen from them. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

Laquita Johnson holds a photo of her son Keith Johnson as she talks with reporters after receiving the guilty verdict in Judge Tammy O'Brien's Summit County Courtroom on Tuesdayin Akron. A Summit County jury didnt buy William Knights self-defense claim in the shooting death of an unarmed Akron man after a dispute over a stolen dirt bike. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel talks to Laquita Johnson just before a jury returned with a guilty verdict for William Knight in Judge Tammy O'Brien's Summit County Courtroom on Tuesday in Akron. William Knight was found guilty of murder after shooting Johnson's unarmed son Keith Johnson after a dispute over a stolen dirt bike. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stevie Smith Johnson, the aunt to the slain Keith Johnson, reacts after Judge Tammy O'Brien reads a guilty verdict for William Knight in her Summit County Courtroom on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

William Knight is taken into custody after a jury found him guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed Akron man after a dispute over a stolen dirt bike in Judge Tammy O'Brien's Summit County Courtroom on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Streetsboro resident William Knight enters Judge Tammy O'Brien's Summit County Courtroom escorted by three Sheriff Deputies on Tuesday in Akron. A jury found Knight guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed Akron man after a dispute over a stolen dirt bike. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephanie Warsmith

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

