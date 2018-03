Lawsuit filed in death of 16-year-old Akron boy who died of heroin overdose

6 / 6

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Scott Frye (second from left) watches as his mother Brenda and his sister Heather are led away after getting sentenced in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's court in this 2016 file photo. Judge Callahan sentence both women to 9 years for involuntary manslaughter in the heroin death of Andrew Frye, 16, who was the son of Heather and the grandson of Brenda. Tammy Smith recently has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the people convicted in Andrew's death, including his mother and grandmother, and the motel. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)