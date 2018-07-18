Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Menards confirms Cuyahoga Falls store opening set for Tuesday
Published: July 18, 2018 - 6:22 PM | Updated: July 18, 2018 - 6:25 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits July 18th, 2018 7:44 PM
Tennessee zipper company in cross hairs of buy-American laws July 18th, 2018 7:39 PM
Ohio needs to be bold and fast so its economy thrives, research group says July 18th, 2018 6:30 PM
Menards confirms Cuyahoga Falls store opening set for Tuesday July 18th, 2018 6:22 PM

THE LATEST

Ohio needs to be bold and fast so its economy thrives, research group says July 18th, 2018 6:30 PM
Menards confirms Cuyahoga Falls store opening set for Tuesday July 18th, 2018 6:22 PM
Things to Do, July 19: Music and movie; author talk; moe.; short plays; jazz and wine July 18th, 2018 5:52 PM
Trump denies Russia targeting U.S., again contradicting U.S. intelligence, a day after first controversy July 18th, 2018 5:22 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal