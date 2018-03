Museum exhibit honors Bath’s 200th anniversary

The Bath Museum has a new exhibit opening in April celebrating Bath Township Bi-Centennial 1818-2018. This exhibit will showcase Baths 200-year history in 50-year segments. The museum is housed in Historic Bath Town Hall, located at 1241 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road. (Photo courtesy Bath Township)

By Jody Miller

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

