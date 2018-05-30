Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Neuenschwander named chair of Malone University board
Published: May 30, 2018 - 9:39 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

New drug, alcohol treatment center for women opens in Massillon Updated May 30th, 2018 9:02 AM
Medina County Health Department considers levy Updated May 30th, 2018 8:01 AM
Hoover coach retires with most career varsity wins Updated May 30th, 2018 7:15 AM
Cuyahoga Falls approves controversial housing development Updated May 30th, 2018 7:14 AM

THE LATEST

New drug, alcohol treatment center for women opens in Massillon Updated May 30th, 2018 9:02 AM
Medina County Health Department considers levy Updated May 30th, 2018 8:01 AM
Hoover coach retires with most career varsity wins Updated May 30th, 2018 7:15 AM
Cuyahoga Falls approves controversial housing development Updated May 30th, 2018 7:14 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal