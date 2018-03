Norton principal encourages students who want to express themselves to take part in national walkout

A Trump banner and American flag hang on cars in the parking lot of Norton High on National School Walkout Day. Students walking out walked past the banner and flag to get to stadium. (Stephanie Warsmith / Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephanie Warsmith

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.