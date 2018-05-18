Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Ohio Highway Patrol plans sobriety checkpoint in Jackson Township
Published: May 18, 2018 - 9:05 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Streetsboro to name police station after former chief Updated May 18th, 2018 8:12 AM
Akron seniors complain about lack of air conditioning Updated May 18th, 2018 7:47 AM
Hudson may seek levy to launch high-speed internet for residents Updated May 18th, 2018 7:28 AM
University of Akron professor drops plan to give female students boosted grades Today May 18th, 2018 8:15 AM

THE LATEST

Streetsboro to name police station after former chief Updated May 18th, 2018 8:12 AM
Akron seniors complain about lack of air conditioning Updated May 18th, 2018 7:47 AM
Hudson may seek levy to launch high-speed internet for residents Updated May 18th, 2018 7:28 AM
University of Akron professor drops plan to give female students boosted grades Today May 18th, 2018 8:15 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal