On the Scene: ‘Art of Recovery’ for Community Support Services; Minerva Fund Jazz Brunch

6 / 6

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

The Shaw Jewish Community Center 2018 Queen Esthers at the 62nd annual Purim Ball. Top row: Caroline Kimberly, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Kimberly. Caroline is a Junior at Copley High School. Elia Meltzer, daughter of Dr. Donald Meltzer and Dr. Carole Lepilleur. Elia is a Senior at Copley High School. Nathalie Marks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Marks. Nathalie is a Senior at Revere High School. Middle row: Natalie Cutler, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Cutler. Natalie is a Junior at Revere High School. Alexandra Goldman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Goldman. Alexandra is a Senior at North Canton Hoover High School. Olivia Kern, daughter of Mr. David Kern and Dr. Mary Hickox. Olivia is a Senior at Firestone High School, International Baccalaureate Program. Kaya Sandel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Sandel. Kaya is a Junior at Copley High School. Bottom row: Natalie Mastrantonio, daughter of Mr. Steve Mastrantonio and Ms. Brenda Schwartz. Natalie is Senior at Copley High School. Morgan Mirman, daugh