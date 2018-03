Pharmacists say corporate greed is pushing up prescription drug prices and them out of business

Klein's Pharmacy Pharmacist Robert Nearhoof fills a prescription order in Cuyahoga Falls. In the past two years, 164 pharmacies in Ohio have closed. Many pharmacists are blaming corporate greed for driving up prices and forcing them to close their doors. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Klein's Pharmacy Pharmacy Technician Cassie Finney fills a prescription order in Cuyahoga Falls. In the past two years, 164 pharmacies in Ohio have closed. Many pharmacists are blaming corporate greed for driving up prices and forcing them to close their doors. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

The Highland Square Pharmacy inside the Wallgreens location in the Highland Square closed in mid-March. In the past two years, 164 pharmacies in Ohio have closed. Many pharmacists are blaming corporate greed for driving up prices and forcing them to close their doors. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Doug Livingston

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.