Police say wrong turn lands three Akron men on wrong side of the law

1 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Deonta R. Collins, 20, of Akron, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle and drug abuse marijuana. Collins was making furtive moment in the back seat when officers approached. When asked what he was doing, he stated he was putting marijuana under the seat. Officers located a loaded .380 handgun under the seat. He had marijuana, a digital scale, and over $1,800.00 in cash in his possession. (Summit County Jail)