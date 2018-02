Red Cross to honor 12 residents for Acts of Courage

Wade Wooten (Twinsburg) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for pulling his neighbor from a burning building. (Red Cross)

Officer Jason Strainer (Akron) and Dr. John Bober (Uniontown) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for performing CPR. (Red Cross)

Fire Lieutenant Jeffrey Layne (Akron) and Police Officer James Craft (Akron) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for pulling an individual from Summit Lake. (Red Cross)

Matt Petrick (Akron), Jennifer Dyer (Uniontown), Laura Deubel (Rootstown), Karen Sheppard (Akron) and Dan Flowers (Akron) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for performing CPR. (Red Cross)

Eathan Cobbin (Ravenna) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for performing abdominal thrusts to save a friend. (Red Cross)

Blake Osborn (Stow) will be honored at the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties Annual Acts of Courage Event for performing first aid. (Red Cross)

By Paula Schleis

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

