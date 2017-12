Regional news briefs, Dec. 29: City adds warming centers for those who need to flee the cold

Image 1 of 6 The Wadsworth Police Department requests assistance from the public to identify a person of interest involved in multiple thefts from area financial institutions. These fraud related thefts occurred during early November, 2017 and involved at least three banks in Medina and Summit Counties. One additional, unsuccessful attempt was made at a Cuyahoga County bank. The accompanying photos show the female subject at two of the locations where the thefts occurred. She is believed to have multiple tattoos on her upper chest and on at least one of her hands (left). She may be from another state as she displayed a Wisconsin identification card during these incidents. These incidents are THEFT related only and NOT robberies. No force or threat of force was used to commit these thefts. Anyone with information on this subjects identity should contact the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511. Refer to case 217-11-113.

