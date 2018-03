Retired Judge Carol Dezso recognized with portrait installation

Judge Carol J. Dezso's portrait is hung on the wall of the Domestic Relations Division after the unveiling. Dezso served in Domestic Relations Court for 33-years. She was elected judge in 1993 and served until her retirement in 2017. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Judge Carol J. Dezso smiles at her portrait after it is unveiled on Wednesday at the Summit County Courthouse. Dezso served in Domestic Relations Court for 33-years. She was elected judge in 1993 and served until her retirement in 2017. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Judge Carol J. Dezso unveils her portrait on Wednesday at Summit County Courthouse. Dezso served in Domestic Relations Court for 33-years. She was elected judge in 1993 and served until her retirement in 2017. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

