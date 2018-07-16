Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Route 3 closing in Medina County
Published: July 16, 2018 - 10:46 AM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Route 3 closing in Medina County Updated July 16th, 2018 10:46 AM
Two charged with driving under the influence at sobriety checkpoints Updated July 16th, 2018 10:45 AM
Downtown Akron Partnership says goodbye to First Night Akron Today July 16th, 2018 10:45 AM
Indonesia mob kills hundreds of crocodiles after man dies Updated July 16th, 2018 9:28 AM

THE LATEST

Route 3 closing in Medina County Updated July 16th, 2018 10:46 AM
Two charged with driving under the influence at sobriety checkpoints Updated July 16th, 2018 10:45 AM
Downtown Akron Partnership says goodbye to First Night Akron Today July 16th, 2018 10:45 AM
University of Akron hit with power outage Today July 16th, 2018 9:57 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal