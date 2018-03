RubberDucks have new face behind its promotions this season

Wilbur, dressed for one of the Akron RubberDucks' Bark in the Park events, during the summer of 2015 in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Area children try to protect themselves with kiddie pools as they are sprayed by members of the Akron Fire Department while taking part in the Big Splash Day 2 promotion during the Akron RubberDucks game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels July 23, 2014 at Canal Park in Akron. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Sara Varela coordinator promotions sits in the lobby of the main offices at Canal Park in front of a giant photo of a game night on Monday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

