Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Scattered power outages reported in Downtown Akron, nearby areas
Published: February 15, 2018 - 10:16 PM | Updated: February 15, 2018 - 10:29 PM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Things You Need to Know: Amazon says ‘Transparent’ star Jeffrey Tambor out of series February 15th, 2018 10:41 PM
National news briefs: Dog food made by J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug February 15th, 2018 10:29 PM
World news briefs: Tense times in U.S.-Turkey relations as officials huddle February 15th, 2018 10:19 PM
Scattered power outages reported in Downtown Akron, nearby areas February 15th, 2018 10:16 PM

THE LATEST

Akron-area road construction for Feb. 15 February 15th, 2018 8:14 PM
Legacy of Gus Johnson lives on in area high school basketball players at East, Firestone, St. V-M February 15th, 2018 6:53 PM
Things to Do, Feb. 16: Watch birds; Medina Ice Festival; Weathervane cabaret; golf show; ‘Girls Night’ February 15th, 2018 6:27 PM
Sheriff’s report: Suspect confessed to Florida school attack February 15th, 2018 6:02 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal