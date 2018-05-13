Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Shooting outside Akron home leaves three people injured, police say
Published: May 13, 2018 - 3:51 PM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Cavaliers notebook: Cavs show signs of ‘peaking at the right time,’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Updated May 13th, 2018 2:48 PM
Michael Douglas: Big problems in Ohio’s small towns Updated May 13th, 2018 10:25 AM
Things You Need to Know: Visitors to Dutch wildlife park flee cheetahs May 12th, 2018 10:39 PM
World news briefs: Malaysia bars scandal-ridden ex-leader from leaving country May 12th, 2018 10:27 PM

THE LATEST

Cavaliers notebook: Cavs show signs of ‘peaking at the right time,’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Updated May 13th, 2018 2:48 PM
Things to Do, May 13: Take Mom out, ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ Scot Symphonic Band concert May 12th, 2018 9:50 PM
UA and KSU graduates celebrating; thousands receive degrees this weekend May 12th, 2018 7:24 PM
Indians are beating, testing themselves as much as any one opponent: “We’re better than this” May 12th, 2018 7:15 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal