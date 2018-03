Stark State College opens Akron campus for sneak preview

Stark State College Akron has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stark State President Para M. Jones talks about the different programs Stark State Akron offers during a hard-hat tour of Stark State College Akron. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

County executive Ilene Shapiro and Stark State President Para M. Jones pose for a picture after a hard-hat tour concludes of Stark State College Akron. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tourists listen as Stark State President Para M. Jones leads a hard-hat tour of Stark State College Akron on Wednesday. The college has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tourists work their way up to the second level of Stark State College Akron during a hard-hat tour on Wednesda. The college has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

A view from the second floor of Stark State College Akron on Wednesday. The college has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stark State President Para M. Jones leads a hard-hat tour through the science lab of Stark State College Akron on Wednesday. The college has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stark State President Para M. Jones leads a hard-hat tour of Stark State College Akron on Wednesday. The college has nearly completed the 68,414-square-foot building at 360 Perkins Street. A public grand opening is set for May 24. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Rick Armon

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.