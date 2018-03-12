Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Summit County authorities plan sobriety checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day
Published: March 12, 2018 - 7:19 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

This week in court: Akron man accused in fatal fires has hearing; former Akron fire union treasurer to be sentenced; Streetsboro man accused in dirt-bike killing to have final pretrial Updated March 12th, 2018 8:11 AM
Summit County authorities plan sobriety checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day Updated March 12th, 2018 7:19 AM
Two Akron-area young women benefit from University Hospitals’ targeted proton radiation therapy March 11th, 2018 11:02 PM
Republicans push attendance reform in charter schools following years of reported taxpayer abuse March 11th, 2018 11:01 PM

THE LATEST

This week in court: Akron man accused in fatal fires has hearing; former Akron fire union treasurer to be sentenced; Streetsboro man accused in dirt-bike killing to have final pretrial Updated March 12th, 2018 8:11 AM
Summit County authorities plan sobriety checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day Updated March 12th, 2018 7:19 AM
Marla’s 37 shots from beyond the arc on injuries, a lack of time and ‘a grind of a year’ Today March 12th, 2018 2:14 AM
Lakers 127, Cavaliers 113: Isaiah Thomas gets his revenge as Lakers snap seven-game losing streak against Cavs March 11th, 2018 11:30 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal