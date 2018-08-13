Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Summit County Children Services to hold annual Rummage Sale
Published: August 13, 2018 - 4:02 PM

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Summit County Children Services to hold annual Rummage Sale Updated August 13th, 2018 4:02 PM
Summit County jail advisory group plans to release recommendations at the end of August Updated August 13th, 2018 3:51 PM
Police release identifies of 2 men shot by Akron officers in unrelated incidents Today August 13th, 2018 3:56 PM
Akron man pleads guilty to trafficking charges, but not to charges related to Woodridge student’s overdose death; sentencing scheduled for September Today August 13th, 2018 2:58 PM

THE LATEST

Cybersecurity company expands in Fairlawn Updated August 13th, 2018 3:42 PM
Police release identifies of 2 men shot by Akron officers in unrelated incidents Updated August 13th, 2018 3:41 PM
Akron man pleads guilty to trafficking charges, but not to charges related to Woodridge student’s overdose death; sentencing scheduled for September Today August 13th, 2018 2:58 PM
Tumultuous time for Diebold Nixdorf as stock shares plummet, CNBC reports sale options being explored Today August 13th, 2018 2:30 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal