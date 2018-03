Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion presents 15 debutantes

Hannah Elizabeth Popeko dances with her father, Christopher Popeko, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Sarah Marie Morrisey dances with her father, Michael, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Rachel Ann Morrison dances with her father, Ben Morrison, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Haley Nicole Black dances with her grandfather, John Genovese, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Anna Layne Simile is escorted by her father, Michael Simile, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Lindzy Jean Senderak is escorted by her father, Greg Senderak, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Renee Michele Robinette spins around next to her father, Jeff Robinette, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Allysa Nicole Malone spins around next to her father, Kyle Malone, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Samantha Nicole Bartolet escorted by her father, James Bartolet, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Danielle Elizabeth Culver dances with her father, Dan Culver, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Samantha Nicole Bartolet dances with her father, James Bartolet, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Mary Bliss Stitzel is escorted by her father, Ted Stitzel, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Mary Bliss Stitzel dances with her father, Ted Stitzel, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Haley Nicole Black is escorted by her grandfather, John Genovese, during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

Cristina Marie Calderon with her uncle Jose Calderon and mother Nina Calderon during the 62nd Sweetheart Ball at Firestone Country Club in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Joyce M. Johnson

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent.

