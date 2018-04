UA students become the teachers at Wellness Wednesdays

1 / 9

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Nancy Benson of Akron is greeted by canine companion in training, Gates IV, during Wellness Wednesdays at Edgewood Village housing complex in Akron. Wellness Wednesdays is a program in which older adults and those with disabilities meet with University of Akron College of Health Professions students to learn about various health issues and work on personal health goals. Canine Companions for Independence spent part of the class educating the class on assistance dogs. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)