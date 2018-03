Victim Assistance fundraiser celebrates Mardi Gras

Bob and Pamela Hinton of New Franklin pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Debra and Lorenzo Glenn who is the pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Akron, pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

The event co-chairs Roberta Kleinman of Fairlawn (left) and Chip Clupper of Akron pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Victim Assistance Program executive director Leanne Graham (left) and the Akron City Chief Prosecutor Gertrude Wilms, who was the Bernie Rosen Award recipient, pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

(From left) Malinda and Craig Sampbell of Akron and Ellen Nischt of Akron pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

(From left) Debra Glenn of Akron who is Ayauna aunt, Courage Award Recipient Ayauna Edwards and Lisa Edwards of Akron who is Ayauna grandmother pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Irina and Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

(From left) Erica Banks of Akron and Charvatte Figard of Cuyahoga Hts pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

(From left) Jason and Katie Stoynoff of Green, and 35th District State Representative Tavia Galonski pose for a photo at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

(From left) Carol Bebb of Diamond, Kristen and William Bebb of Rootstown enjoy some appetizers at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Guests check out the live auction items which included items ranging from a blimp ride to a autographed guitar and tickets to a Cheap Trick concert at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Guests enjoy cocktails and appetizers at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Betty O’Neill-Roderick

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

