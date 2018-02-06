Wayne County fire causes $1.5 million damage at livestock farm

Image 1 of 1

FILE - In this Saturday, June 22, 2013, file photo, flames erupt from a plane after it crashed at the Vectren Air Show at the airport in Dayton, Ohio, killing the pilot and stunt walker on the plane. The airport will add a third fire truck to the two smaller trucks traditionally stationed at the annual show that starts June 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Dayton Daily News, Ty Greenlees, File)