Wham! Pow! Comic book collection from 1960s surfaces in Canal Fulton

The rare comic that features the first appearance of Black Panther that will be sold at Toys Time Forgot at their store in Canal Fulton. The store purchased a rare collection of comics that contains several Silver Age comics from the late Jimmy Scott. Scott was an Akron native and avid comic book reader that passed away in a 1966 motorcycle accident. The store will honor each of Jimmy's comics sold with a special certificate stating the book is from The Jimmy Scott Collection. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)