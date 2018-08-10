Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Workers uncover piece of railroad history in Medina
Published: August 10, 2018 - 9:25 AM
Full Screen Linked Image

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

ODOT opens key ramp at Central Interchange; don’t get used to it Updated August 10th, 2018 9:43 AM
Ohio State president, Brutus get ice cream in Kent Updated August 10th, 2018 9:38 AM
Workers uncover piece of railroad history in Medina Updated August 10th, 2018 9:25 AM
Longtime Beacon Journal correspondent dies Updated August 10th, 2018 8:44 AM

THE LATEST

ODOT opens key ramp at Central Interchange; don’t get used to it Updated August 10th, 2018 9:43 AM
Ohio State president, Brutus get ice cream in Kent Updated August 10th, 2018 9:38 AM
Workers uncover piece of railroad history in Medina Updated August 10th, 2018 9:25 AM
Longtime Beacon Journal correspondent dies Updated August 10th, 2018 8:44 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal