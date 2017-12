Year in review: Here’s the Ohio.com articles you clicked on the most in 2017

Image 1 of 10 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives between Golden State Warriors' Matt Barnes (22) and Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP file photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 2 of 10 Spectrum, formerly Time Warner Cable, is upgrading its cable system. Customers can no longer plug their cable directly into their TVs. They need a digital converter box. Others, who already had a DVR or digital box, now need to add additional boxes for each TV in their home. In some locations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Image 3 of 10 A five-year-old boy was struck and killed when he crossed in front of his mother's vehicle at St. Francis DeSales School Tuesday in Coventry Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 4 of 10 (Image courtesy of Pixabay)

Image 5 of 10 A keychain photo of Kenneth Reece and girlfriend Lydia Culp rests atop a photograph of a seized trailer on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Twinsburg, Ohio. The horse community celebrated when Culp was sentenced to six years in prison May 31 in Summit County Common Pleas Court for bilking 22 people in 14 states and Canada out of more than $130,000. Culp, 32, pleaded guilty under (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 6 of 10 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches the ball at the NFL football team's training camp Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Image 7 of 10 Barberton resident Jack McCurry waits with Cleveland Cavaliers legend Ron Harper for mascot Moondog as he fumbles with a cell phone photograph on in the fan zone at the Bridgestone Invitational Sunday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 8 of 10 An investigator takes measurements at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot off Affinity Medical Center Monday in Massillon. The gunman shot at a doctor walking to his car before shooting and killing himself. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 9 of 10 A view of the emergency entrance at Summa Akron City Hospital in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)