Mailing drugs to Akron through U.S. Postal Service

Jonathan Wilt, 20, accused of shooting a delivery man after firing a stray gunshot during an argument outside a Kenmore residence has been arrested on three counts of felonious assault.

Akron Police Department K-9 drug detection dog Cruiser detects the scent of drugs while training with handler narcotics detective Chris Carney at the department's training facility. Carney and Cruiser were recently key figures in unraveling a methamphetamine case according to federal court records when Cruiser alerted alerted Carney of drugs in packages shipped to Akron from Arizona. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron Police Department narcotics detective Chris Carney trains with his K-9 partner Cruiser in drug detection as Cruiser detects inside a vehicle at the department's training facility. Carney and Cruiser recently were the key to unraveling a methamphetamine case according to federal court records when Cruiser alerted alerted Carney of drugs in packages shipped to Akron from Arizona. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Amanda Garrett

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

