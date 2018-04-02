Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
metpromo03
Published: April 2, 2018 - 9:10 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

New surge of meth, cocaine mixed with powerful opioid pushes Ohio’s drug overdose death toll higher Updated April 2nd, 2018 5:54 PM
Emergency crews commit to Middlebury during fire station rebuild Updated April 2nd, 2018 5:39 PM
AP FACT CHECK: Trump assails Mexico, Amazon, twisting facts Updated April 2nd, 2018 4:34 PM
U.S. vs. China: a ’slap-fight,’ not a trade war. So far Updated April 2nd, 2018 4:31 PM

THE LATEST

Local officials question White House for wanting to ask about immigration status in 2020 census April 2nd, 2018 7:59 PM
Savannah James makes prom possible for girls at Akron’s East and Buchtel high schools April 2nd, 2018 7:04 PM
Lights to stay as FirstEnergy Solutions cites fracking as a leading cause of bankruptcy April 2nd, 2018 6:41 PM
Video shows giant TV broadcaster Sinclair forcing news anchors to read script about ‘fake stories’ April 2nd, 2018 6:35 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal