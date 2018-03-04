metpromo05

Published: March 4, 2018 - 10:02 PM
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Jackson school shooter’s pastor offers insights
Students throughout Akron area plan walkouts March 14, prompting mixed reactions from parents, school officials
Letters to the editor: March 4 — Make it harder for would-be shooters to act; protect the Cuyahoga Valley
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Jackson school shooters pastor offers insights
Jackson boy, 13, who shot himself had eight-point plan to shoot others at school; his death is ruled suicide
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, overdose at same Akron home two days apart one survives, the other doesnt