metpromo05

Guests enjoy cocktails and appetizers at the Victim Assistance Program's 26th annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday evening at the Tangier Resturant in Akron. Guests enjoyed dinner, music, silent and live auctions, and raffles. (Dan Brubaker/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

