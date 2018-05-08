metpromo09

Published: May 8, 2018 - 11:57 PM
Police: Akron dad steps into middle of fight and stabs daughters boyfriend
1 person dies in fire at Akron home rented by college students
Video: NBA Playoffs LeBron James, Kevin Love give Indiana Pacers credit for success against Toronto Raptors
Video: NBA Playoffs George Hill used missed time to learn how to best help Cavaliers against Toronto Raptors
Streetsboro woman sues Akron police; officer demoted for sharing pornographic picture from her phone
Cavaliers notebook: LeBron credits Raptors coach with helping him develop into more complete player
Police: Akron dad steps into middle of fight and stabs daughters boyfriend
Cuyahoga Falls police say Honey Locust Gardens apartment peppered with bullets