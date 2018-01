15-year-old girl shot at Texas school; boy, 16, arrested

Law enforcement personnel from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office park outside the high school in Italy, Texas, following an active shooter incident at the school Monday morning, Jan. 22, 2018. Sheriff's officials said a boy who is a student at the school was taken into custody. (Jennifer Lindgren/KTVT Dallas Fort Worth via AP)

Associated Press

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.