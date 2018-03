2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in building collapse

2 / 4

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. (John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP)