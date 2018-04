As Trump mulls a pullout, IS attempts to re-emerge in Syria

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle Wednesday at a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria. Even as President Donald Trump mulls a U.S. pullout, insisting that the Islamic State is almost completely defeated, the extremist group is showing signs of resurgence in Syria. A potential IS comeback puts both the U.S. and Russia in an awkward position, after the leaders of both countries declared in recent months that they have won or nearly completed their respective wars on terror. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)