Bill Cosby trial judge delivers two big victories to defense

Bill Cosby (center) holds onto Andrew Wyatt, left, during a short break from Courtroom C at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault retrial Tuesday. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

By Michael R. Sisak

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.