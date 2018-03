Budget bill likely would end Supreme Court email search case

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. The budget bill before Congress includes an update to federal law that makes clear that authorities with a warrant can obtain emails and other data held by U.S. technology companies but stored on servers overseas. Passage of the Cloud Act probably would end a Supreme Court dispute between Microsoft and the Trump administration over emails the U.S. wants as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)