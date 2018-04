California eyes lethal force law after shootings by police

4 / 5

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 27, 2018, file photo, Sacramento Police chief Daniel Hahn, right, talks to an attendee of a meeting to discuss the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, at the Sacramento City Hall in Sacramento, Calif. Hahn, Sacramento's first black police chief, is an unlikely officer, growing up in a tough neighborhood of California's capital city and having his own early run-ins with police. He is struggling to find the right balance of reforms after the fatal shooting of Clark by his officers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)