Cecile Richards stepping down as Planned Parenthood leader

Image 1 of 3 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 26, 2016 file photo, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards waves after speaking during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. On Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, said she is stepping down as its president. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Image 2 of 3 FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016 file photo, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards introduces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at Burford Garner Elementary School in North Liberty, Iowa. On Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, said she is stepping down as its president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)