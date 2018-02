Doctors warn of heart risk from some breast cancer therapies

Image 1 of 1

In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Health experts are stepping up warnings as more cardiac side effects of some breast cancer treatments come to light. In its first guidance on the issue, released on Thursday the American Heart Association urges that women and their doctors carefully weigh the risks and benefits of any therapy that may cause heart damage. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)