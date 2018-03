Florida House debates amendments to school safety bill

Florida Rep. Jared Evan Moskowitz (D-Coral Springs) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bill at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

About 20 protesters participate in a die-In on the fourth floor rotunda of the Florida Capitol, in Tallahassee Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as they continue to push for an assault weapons ban. Lawmakers in the Florida House were debating a gun/school safety bill at the time. (Scott Keeler/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Florida Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation), center, speaks with Rep. Jared Even Moskowitz (D-Coral Springs), left, and Rep. Kristin Diane Jacobs (D-Coconut Creek) on the House floor during questioning on the school safety bill at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

By Brendan Farrington, Terry Spencer and Gary Fineout

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.