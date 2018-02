Former sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Image 1 of 1

Larry Nassar listens as lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis makes her closing statements Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar will be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault. Nassar already has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)