Trump breaks silence, denounces domestic violence

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, from left, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump was en route to Bedminster, N.J., for vacation. White House staff secretary Porter has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Image 2 of 2

President Donald Trump speaks about domestic violence during a working session regarding the opportunity zones provided by tax reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington. Trump responded to a question and said, "I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind everyone knows that and it almost wouldn't even have to be said." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)