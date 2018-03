How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

1 / 6

FILE - In this March 19, 2018, file photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Alex Wind and Ryan Deitsch, right, discuss the upcoming marches in Washington and elsewhere. The movement is calling for gun regulations during an interview in New York. In the wake of a Valentine's Day shooting that killed 17, a handful of Parkland teenagers are on the cusp of pulling off what could be one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million expected in DC and more than 800 sister marches planned across every continent. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)