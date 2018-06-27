Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets second Supreme Court pick
Published: June 27, 2018 - 2:10 PM | Updated: June 27, 2018 - 2:17 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

By Mark Sherman

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Revised Freedom Fest raises ‘political speech’ issue Updated June 27th, 2018 2:29 PM
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets second Supreme Court pick Today June 27th, 2018 2:17 PM
House defeats GOP immigration bill Updated June 27th, 2018 2:02 PM
Local Eagle Scout aims to keep people afloat and alive at Portage Lakes Updated June 27th, 2018 1:39 PM

THE LATEST

Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets second Supreme Court pick Today June 27th, 2018 2:17 PM
House defeats GOP immigration bill Updated June 27th, 2018 2:02 PM
Local Eagle Scout aims to keep people afloat and alive at Portage Lakes Updated June 27th, 2018 1:39 PM
Akron man facing vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed man, injured two others near downtown Today June 27th, 2018 1:39 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal