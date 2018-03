Justices struggle with partisan redistricting again

2 / 2

Keegan Herrod, 6, of Denver, dressed as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stands in line hoping to see the Supreme Court justices, Wednesday, outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the Supreme Court heard arguments on a gerrymandering case. The Supreme Court was taking up its second big partisan redistricting case of the term amid signs the justices could place limits on drawing maps for political gain. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)