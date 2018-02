Lawmakers seek safer packaging for toxic laundry pods

In this file photo, a warning label is attached to a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston. Procter & Gamble says its working to stop the Tide Pod challenge, a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

By David Klepper

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.