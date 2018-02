Lawsuit: Trump’s ending immigrant program racially motivated

Will Arias, right, a Salvadoran immigrant who currently lives in Everett, Mass., takes questions from members of the media during a news conference Thursday in Boston. Haitian and Salvadoran immigrants sued President Donald Trump on Thursday arguing that the Republican administration's decision to end special protections shielding them from deportation was racially motivated. Attorney Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal is seated left. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Juan Carlos Vidal, a restaurant owner from El Salvador who has two U.S. citizen children, takes questions from members of the media during a news conference Thursday in Boston. Haitian and Salvadoran immigrants sued President Donald Trump on Thursday arguing that the Republican administration's decision to end special protections shielding them from deportation was racially motivated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Alanna Durkin Richer

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.